Melody’s Echo Chamber and El Michels Affair Join Forces on New Song “Daisy”

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Melody’s Echo Chamber, the well-known project by French musician Melody Prochet, has released a new song called “Daisy.” This track is an exciting collaboration with El Michels Affair, led by Grammy-winning producer Leon Michels. Their unique musical styles blend beautifully to create music that is both charming and fresh. “Daisy” stands out as a brilliant pop song, featuring complex guitar parts similar to Jimi Hendrix’s style. The smooth way the guitars shift through different keys adds to its charm. Affair skillfully produced the lively and detailed track with their well-known mixer Jens Jungkurth, creating a rich listening experience.

Prochet talks about how “Daisy” came to be through a shared creative vision, starting with her love for Michels’ music. Their partnership quickly turned into an ‘invisible playground,’ where their musical styles blended together beautifully. The song has a dreamy and airy feel thanks to Prochet’s melodies and the rich, soulful sounds created by Michel’s production team. Michels, who has worked with artists like Clairo, Norah Jones, and Wu-Tang Clan, is broadening his musical influence through these collaborations. His new project at “Daisy” showcases him as a creative and varied producer. He is also recognized for his role in New York’s Big Crown Records.

For Prochet, “Daisy” is another important step in her music career. Over the last ten years, she has released popular albums and faced personal struggles while also being a mom. Recently, she’s been on a “comeback” tour and worked with well-known artists like psychedelic rock band Crumb. As Melody’s Echo Chamber keeps growing, “Daisy” shows how Prochet combines thoughtful lyrics with wide-ranging music to capture listeners’ attention once more. “Daisy” gives fans of Melody’s Echo Chamber and El Michels Affair a fresh mix of music styles. It’s a special addition to their playlists, showing what can be achieved when artists work together.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat