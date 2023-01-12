The Arcs’ Dan Auerbach and Leon Michels Release Captivating Single “Sunshine;” Announce Intimate DJ Sets

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today The Arcs‘s band members Leon Michels and Dan Auerbach have released their song “Sunshine” which is the final single from their album in eight years, Electrophonic Chronic, will drop on January 27. “Sunshine” starts things off with a lovely piano melody from Michels and Auerbach’s voice remains steady while expressing his feeling of being down on your luck.

“Sunshine” is a track that was originally co-written with their late bandmate Richard Swift (who can also be heard on background vocals and percussion) before his passing in 2018. The song is a statement about on picking up the pieces and finding meaning in times that feel difficult.

Also Auerbach and Michels have announced a series of DJ sets that will bring them to small venues across Paris , New York and Los Angeles in the upcoming weeks. The DJ sets are a celebration of the band’s mutual obsession for digging out rare finds for each other while on the road and each set is big reminder of the shared passions with Swift, which built the roots of the new record before his passing.

The Arcs DJ Sets with Dan Auerbach and Leon Michels Tour Dates

January 14 – Gigi’s Paradisco – Paris, France (DJ sets by The Black Keys & El Michels Affair)

January 28 – Sultan Room – Brooklyn, New York

February 3 – Gold-Diggers – Los Angeles, California (with DJ Breezy)

Electrophonic Chronic Tracklist