Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album Unfold For September 2022 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

August 23rd, 2022 - 5:52 PM

French musician Melody Prochet has announced the release of her new album Unfold which is scheduled to arrive on September 30 via Fat Possum Records. The record was originally slated to become the follow-up album to her self-titled debut album which was released in September 2012. The new album will be released alongside a 10th anniversary edition of Melody’s Echo Chamber.

Prochet has offered fans a look at what’s to come with the release of the album’s title track “Unfold.” The song is accompanied by a mesmerizing music video which was edited by Matt Sav. The song features Prochet’s iconic soft, gentle vocals over slow psychedelic instrumentation. The video contains footage of Prochet in the studio and sepia-toned photos of a couple on the beach, blended together to create a hypnotic viewing experience.

Speaking on the title track’s meaning, Prochet offered, “To me this song captures the emotional ambivalence of a crossroad, like a child finding a special seashell hidden in the sand but the ocean’s creature still lives inside, I guess it’s the sound releasing of the beloved.”

Her previous full length studio album Emotional Eternal was just released back in April, marking Melody’s Echo Chamber’s third studio album, following the likes of 2018’s Bon Voyage which was met with praise from critics and fans alike. Along with the album’s announcement earlier this year, she released two singles “Looking Backward” and “Personal Message.”

Unfold Tracklisting

1. Pêcheuse de Lune

2. Ocean Road

3. Norfolk Hotel

4. Unfold

5. From Pink They Fell Into Blue

6. Pieces of Sound

7. The Cure

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat