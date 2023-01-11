Black Thought and El Michels Affair Announce New Collaborative LP Glorious Game for April 2023 Release and Share New Single “Grateful”

Home News Roy Lott January 11th, 2023 - 9:51 PM

Grammy Award-winning band Black Thought and El Michels Affair have announced their n LP titled Glorious Game, arriving on April 14 via Big Crown Records. The track starts with an otherwordly vocal sample followed by a head-nod beat with a flute and soul that makes the rap lyrics flow so smoothly. Check it out below.

Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels first crossed paths in the early 2000s. exhibiting mutual respect for one another. After performing together at a handful of charity concerts in New York and Philadelphia, The idea of the album began during the global pandemic. Glorious Game includes 11 additional tracks.

In 2022, Black Thought teamed up with Danger Mouse for their critically acclaimed album Cheat Codes. The album features the songs “Aquamarine” featuring Michael Kiwanuka, “Strangers” featuring A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels, “No Gold Teeth” and the former President Barack Obama-approved “Belize” featuring M F Doom, which he listed as one of his favorite songs of the year. El Michels Affair released Yeti Season (Deluxe) in 2022 and produced for others including Lady Wray’s Piece Of Me album and tracks for Mary J Blige and Norah Jones.

Glorius Game Tracklist: