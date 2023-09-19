Melody’s Echo Chamber Teams Up With Crumb On New Single & Video “Le Temple Volant”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com, the musical groups Crumb and Melody’s Echo Chamber have collaborated for a new song called “Le Temple Volant.” Co written and performed by both artists, the song arrives with a music video directed by Phil McGill that documents the first time they met in person.

As a whole, “Le Temple Volant” is a lovely ditty that features elegant instrumentation sizzling the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performance serenade the ears with beautiful melody.

In the following statement Melody Prochet shares her thoughts about hearing Crumb’s music for the first time.

“I remember the first time I heard Crumb’s music, it was the song ‘Locket’ that blew my mind. I think it kind of enlightened that spark in me that loves music so passionately.

“When she reached out to us during lockdown expressing her love for our music, it was a surreal and full circle moment.” added Crumb. “It feels right for this to be our first song with another musical artist.”

Last year, Prochet released her third studio album Emotional Eternal. Back in 2018, after announcing her full length album Bon Voyage, the singer fell and got into a serious accident where the artist broke a vertebrae in her neck and spine while suffering from a brain aneurysm. Prochet has since recovered and is in good health.

Ice Melt is Crumb’s sophomore LP that came out back in 2021. Since then, the psych rock band shared their single “Crushxd.” Crumb will perform a handful of shows this November in Europe, including sets at both Pitchfork Music Festival Paris and Pitchfork Music Festival London.