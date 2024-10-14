Previously Unheard Jimi Hendrix Recordings From 1968 Up For Auction

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

According to nme.com, new unheard master tapes of Jimi Hendrix recordings are now up for sale in an auction dedicated to Hendrix memorabilia. As reported by The Guardian, the unreleased demos date back to 1968 and are said to be “very different in sound and length” from their known versions.

The tracks are roughly seven minutes long with the demo including the songs “Up From the Skies,” “Ain’t No Telling,” “Little Miss Lover” and “Stone Free.” The master tape alone is expected to sell for roughly £200,000. A live streamed, where the tapes will be sold, is set to be held in London on November 15, by Propstore, specialists in film, TV and music memorabilia.

But the person who ends up owing the recordings will only be able to play them in the privacy of their own home. The first three tracks are from The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s second album, Axis: Bold as Love whereas “Stone Free” was the B-side to “Hey Joe,” which marked Hendrix’s first UK single release in 1966.

Speaking about the unearthed tapes, Mark Hochman said that whoever buys it will have “the kudos of having your own Jimi Hendrix songs which only you can listen to. These versions have never been heard before, circulated or broadcast and are very different in sound and length to the more common examples.”

The collection of items is being sold by Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who worked as a personal assistant to Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffery, between 1966 and 1973. Following Jeffery’s death in 1973, Sullivan collected demos master tapes and other archival materials that Bailiffs deemed invaluable.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez