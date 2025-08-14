Norah Jones Joins Forces With Margaret Glaspy For A Collaborative Cover Of Wilco’s “Jesus, Etc”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 12:20 PM

According to Stereogum.com, the New York-based singer and songwriter Margaret Glapsy has released her most recent album, Echo The Diamond, and she followed it last year with her EP, The Sun Doesn’t Think. Next month, Glaspy will release another EP called The Golden Heart Protector.

This EP is all covers, with Glaspy taking on songs from the Magnetic Fields, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nico, Lucinda Williams, Rufus Wainwright and Blake Mills. The artist gets help from artists Andrew Bird, James Bay and Julian Lage as well. The EP’s first single is a version of the Wilcos‘ song, “Jesus, Etc,” which sees Glasby singing as a duet with Norah Jones.

The duos’ version of “Jesus, Etc” is spare and conversational because it has Jones flawlessly performing harmonic vocals. Both ladies are far from the first to cover “Jesus, Etc.” Japanese Breakfast, Bill Fay and Laura Stevenson are among the many who have done their own versions of the tune and Jones performed the song with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on her podcast a few years ago and her band Puss In Boots recorded a cover. “Jesus, Etc” too.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna