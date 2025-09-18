Clairo Signs Record Deal With Atlantic Records

Home News Ajala Fields September 18th, 2025 - 9:53 PM

Claire Cotrill, professionally known as Clairo, won’t be releasing any more albums under her own label, Clairo Records, for the foreseeable future. Clairo has signed on with Atlantic Records, according to Stereogum.

“We are proud to welcome @clairo to the Atlantic Records family.” reads a new Instagram post from the label, a prominent arm of Warner Music Group.

Clairo shared about the signing, “I’m so thrilled to begin this next chapter of my musical journey with Atlantic. From our first meeting, they immediately understood my vision, and it feels good to know I can continue to be as expressive and free with my ideas with a great new partner by my side.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock