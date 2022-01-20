Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album Emotional Eternal For April 2022 Release, Debuts Joyful New Song And Video “Looking Backward”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 20th, 2022 - 5:00 AM

French musician Melody Prochet has announced the release of a brand new album entitled Emotional Eternal which will be released on April 29. The album will be Melody’s Echo Chamber’s third studio album, following the likes of 2018’s Bon Voyage and her 2012 self-titled debut. Alongside the album announcement, Prochet offers fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of her melodic new song titled “Looking Backward.” The single is accompanied by a gorgeous animated music video.

The animated video follows a character living in another world, one that is colorful, magical and joyful. The visuals hark back to video game simulations. Prochet is no stranger to animation, in fact, back in June 2018, her song “Cross My Heart” received a vintage animated video of its own.

The song is soothing with Prochet’s gentle yet powerful vocals being front and center. The composition complements her vocal performance with rhythmic drums, elegant bass and catchy synths. The lyrics are meditative and introspective, calling back to an experience that inspired her.

“I wrote the lyrics on my way to Stockholm, in transit at the airport, there was a man creating light reflections with his watch and playing with light on the floors and walls. It felt like an act coming from a source of pure creativity, it made me happy to catch it and inspired me to write the song,” Prochet recalls.

Check out the album art and tracklist below!

Emotional Eternal Tracklist

1. Emotional Eternal

2. Looking Backward

3. Pyramids in the Clouds

4. The Hypnotist

5. Personal Message

6. Where the Water Clears the Illusion

7. A Slow Dawning of Peace

8. Alma_The Voyage

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat