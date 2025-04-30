Beck Reveals He Has An Orchestral Album In The Works

Home News Charlotte Huot April 30th, 2025 - 3:59 PM

Beck has revealed he’s in the studio developing a new orchestral album, following a string of symphonic performances in the UK and ahead of an upcoming North American tour featuring orchestral renditions of his music.

In a recent interview with Wallpaper, the genre-bending musician opened up about his latest creative direction, according to NME. The project, described as an “undisclosed, unnamed” orchestral album, marks a significant pivot from his last release, Hyperspace (2019), which embraced futuristic electronic production. While details remain sparse, the confirmation puts to rest speculation that began after Beck’s recent performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 19 and 20.

Joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conductor Edwin Outwater, Beck’s two-night residency included deep cuts from his catalog alongside fan favorites like his cover of The Korgis’ “Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime.” The lush arrangements and critical acclaim surrounding the shows fueled rumors of a possible full orchestral release.

Now, with a North American orchestral tour on the horizon, it’s clear that Beck is fully leaning into this new chapter. Beginning July 15 in New Haven, Connecticut, and concluding in San Diego on July 29, the tour will feature collaborations with major symphony orchestras across the continent, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and San Diego Symphony. Conductors Edwin Outwater and Christopher Dragon will alternate across the tour.

Despite the shift in style, Beck says this new orchestral record is not intended as a sequel to Hyperspace. Instead, it appears to be a standalone exploration of orchestral composition and arrangement, continuing his tradition of pushing artistic boundaries. “I’ve never quite gone all-in in one area,” Beck told NME in a 2019 interview. “I’ve always been in the margin of what’s happening and on my own continuum.”

While fans await more information about the album’s title or release date, they can catch a preview of what’s to come when Beck takes the stage with full symphonic backing this summer.

Photo credit: Marv Watson