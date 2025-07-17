Japanese Breakfast Teams Up With Silica Gel For Collaborative New Single “NamgungFEFERE”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Today, South Korean indie rock band Silica Gel have released “NamgungFEFERE,” which is a collaborative track with Japanese Breakfast. The ditty showcases a new musical direction for Silica Gel by blending the unique styles of both artists and expanding Silica Gel’s sonic landscape.

While talking about the tune, Japanese Breakfast said: “This was the first time I’ve ever written lyrics in Korean. Anyone who’s familiar with my work knows how much my Korean heritage has come to mean to me, so it was very personal to collaborate with such a revered Korean band and to create something for a larger Korean audience. “

Following the single release, Silica Gel surprised fans by announcing a two-day solo concert, Syn.THE.Size X, which scheduled for August 30 and 31, at KINTEX Exhibition 1, Hall 1. The concert is part of their original live series Syn.THE.Size that is inspired by the word “synthesize” and known for its creative and experimental production formats.

Since its inception in 2020 as a YouTube livestream with artists like So!YoON! and Y2K92, the series has evolved to include unique stages with collaborators such as glowingdog and wave to earth’s Dongkyu Shin in 2022. Their 2024 show at Jangchung Arena in South Korea was also widely praised for its fresh and interactive approach.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer