Beck Announces Summer 2025 North American Orchestral Tour Dates

After dazzling crowds last summer at landmark venues from New York’s Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, Beck has confirmed that North American fans will once again have the chance to experience the magic of his live orchestral performances. This summer, Beck will be accompanied by native orchestras for nine shows in eight cities around the U.S. and Canada.

Beck and the orchestras will unite to reimagine a body of work that includes hits and deep cuts from classic Beck music including the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber and reflective Sea Change and Grammy Album of the Year winner Morning Phase, plus a share of surprises. For tickets, pre-sales and further information, click here.

According to consequence.net, the first six announced dates will be conducted by Edwin Outwater, with Christopher Dragon taking over for the remainder of the tour. Up next, Beck has appearances at Love Rocks NYC and Estéreo Picnic 2025, followed by a pair of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Beck Tour Dates

3/6 – New York, NY – Love Rocks NYC

3/27 – Bogotá, CO – Estéreo Picnic 2025

4/19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

4/20 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

7/15 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl (w/ The Westville Philharmonic) *

7/16 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (w/ L’Orchestre Métropolitain) *

7/18 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall (w/ Toronto Symphony Orchestra) *

7/19 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall (w/ Toronto Symphony Orchestra) *

7/21 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center (w/ Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) *

7/23 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival (w/ Chicago Symphony Orchestra) *

7/26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater (w/ Colorado Symphony) ^

7/27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks (w/ Colorado Symphony) ^

7/29 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (w/ San Diego Symphony) ^

* = conducted by Edwin Outwater

^ = Christopher Dragon

Photo Credit: Marv Watson