Beck, Cher, Trey Anastasio & More Team Up For Cover Of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” At Love Rocks NYC

Juliet Paiz March 10th, 2025 - 4:00 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to Stereo Gum, at Love Rocks NYC, a lineup of incredible artists joined forces for a powerful cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.” Beck, Cher, Trey Anastasio and more teamed up to put their unique spin on the classic track, creating one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Beck brought his laid-back, cool style to the performance, giving the song a smooth, groovy feel, while Cher’s strong, unforgettable voice gave the track an extra punch. Trey Anastasio added his signature guitar skills, bringing a rock vibe that blended perfectly with the funk of the original song. Together, they made “Higher Ground” sound fresh, but still true to Stevie Wonder’s iconic hit.

The crowd loved every minute of it, singing and dancing along as the stars performed. It was one of those moments that made everyone feel connected to the music, and to each other. The collaboration showed how music can bring different artists and genres together, creating something special.

The cover of “Higher Ground” was a highlight of the night, reminding everyone of the magic in Stevie Wonder’s music while also celebrating the talent of Beck, Cher, Trey and the rest of the group. It was a performance that will definitely be remembered.

Additionally, Beck has confirmed a Summer 2025 North American Orchestral Tour. He will be joined by native orchestras for nine shows in eight cities with locations in the U.S. and Canada! For example, New York, Toronto, San Diego and more. In November 2024 The Black Keys and Beck collaborated for a song titled “I’m with the Band.”