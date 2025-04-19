Japanese Breakfast Covers Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever” During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 19th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

During the second weekend of Coachella 2025, the festival atmosphere buzzed with excitement when fans were treated to a nostalgic surprise as Japanese Breakfast delivered a captivating cover of Donna Lewis’s classic 90s hit, “I Love You Always Forever.” This performance was more than just a nod to the past; it was a reimagining that enchanted the audience with its ethereal notes. Michelle Zauner, the band’s magnetic frontwoman, infused her hauntingly beautiful voice into the song, reviving the beloved track that had originally soared to the top of the charts in 1996. Japanese Breakfast, renowned for their innovative indie pop sound, masterfully combined their distinctive style with the track’s timeless melody. This harmonious blend left the crowd in awe, as old memories intertwined with fresh interpretations under the desert sky.

The rendition served as a heartfelt homage to the array of influences that have shaped Japanese Breakfast’s musical journey. Zauner’s crystalline vocals, layered over dreamy and lush instrumentals, struck a chord with listeners, providing a fresh yet familiar vibe that resonated deeply with both old-school fans of the original song and new listeners experiencing it for the first time. The magical combination of Zauner’s voice and the band’s soundscape, set against Coachella’s iconic atmosphere, sparked a euphoric wave of nostalgia tempered with the thrill of discovery. This performance stood as a testament to the enduring appeal of the track and highlighted Japanese Breakfast’s dynamic artistry, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.

The palpable excitement extended beyond the Coachella grounds, with fans and music commentators alike taking to social media to express their enthusiasm. One notably enthusiastic fan, @jbrekkiefolders, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Japanese Breakfast covering Donna Lewis at Coachella was pure magic! Such a beautiful surprise for the weekend!” This comment encapsulates the widespread appreciation for the band’s unique ability to bridge musical eras. By breathing new life into classic hits, Japanese Breakfast captivated audiences, who were swept away by the seamless melding of the past and present.

Overall, the blend of timeless lyrics and modern soundscapes during Japanese Breakfast’s unforgettable Coachella set showcased the incredible power of music to transcend generations and contexts. The performance reaffirmed music’s role as both a communal and deeply personal experience, uniting people through shared memories and new perspectives. It was a moment where music transcended its traditional bounds, inviting everyone to experience its unifying magic.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer