Beck and Phoenix Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 11:13 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com today eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix have announced their upcoming co-headline Summer Odyssey Tour. The tour will feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe.

Things will kick off on Tuesday, August 1 in Seattle, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston and New York before wrapping up on Sunday, September 10 in Columbia.

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Beck became a popular musician when his 1994 song “Loser” became a smash hit. Beck‘s singular vision has since seen him utilize all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past. Beck‘s 1994 debut Mellow Gold quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of One Foot in the Grave and 1996’s multi-platinum Odelay which has remained a cultural touchstone for generations.

Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France. Born out of high school friendships in Versailles, the band have been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 for their record Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix which included hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania.” They also won “Best Rock Album” in 2014 for Bankrupt! at the French Victoires de La Musique.

Known for their sleek, highly stylized sonics and incredible, infectious melodies, Phoenix recently released their critically lauded new album Alpha Zulu featuring current single “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig. The band has headlined festivals including Coachella, Rock en Seine and Governors Ball They have sold out New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and played festivals from Glastonbury (UK) to Vieilles Charrues (FR) to Summer Sonic (JPN) and more around the globe.

SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford