Metro Boomin Releases New Album Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz) Featuring 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, And More

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 2nd, 2025 - 2:57 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Today is a big day in music as Metro Boomin releases his new album, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz). You can now listen to it through Boominati Worldwide/Mercury Records/Republic Records. The album celebrates the best of Atlanta hip-hop from when it was full of energy and creativity during the Futuristic Era. It features famous artists like 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug who have helped make Atlanta known for great music talent. Plus, there are newcomers Bunna B and YK Niece bringing fresh sounds to ATL’s ever-changing music scene.

Metro Boomin is known for his creativity in hip-hop, constantly trying new things as both a producer and an artist. His knack for mixing different sounds has made him highly respected in the music world. In his latest release, he takes listeners back to early 2010s Atlanta—a key time when artists were changing the way we think about music genres. During that era, musicians like Yung L.A. and J Money played important roles with their fresh approaches to hip-hop. Joining Metro Boomin on this album are collaborators such as Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, and Young Dro; they bring unique skills that revive familiar trap beats and Southern style popular at parties then. This created a signature sound crucial to Atlanta’s hip-hop scene identity. Blending these throwback tunes with modern vibes offers something fresh yet nostalgic—it connects people of all ages through shared enjoyment of good music.

The album celebrates Atlanta’s rich music history and gives new artists a chance to shine. Metro Boomin combines old-school vibes with modern touches, boosting both his own art and the culture as a whole. After an amazing 2024, where GQ named him “Hitmakers of the Year” with Future, Metro Boomin is still going strong. His successful albums from last year, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, made a big impact worldwide. Now he’s releasing “A Futuristic Summa,” offering fans another exciting part of his career to enjoy during summer 2025.

Metro Boomin is changing hip-hop in exciting ways, and fans can look forward to new projects and unexpected collaborations. “Metro Boomin Summa” has started, bringing fresh sounds and creativity. He plays a key role in hip-hop by constantly trying new things and making music better for everyone who listens.

Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz) Tracklist

DISC 1

Black Migo Forever (Intro) I Want It All They Wanna Have Fun Butterflies (Right Now) Take Me Thru Dere Loose Screws Stealin All The Swag WTF Goin Issa Party Clap Slide My Lil Shit Still Turnt (Forever B$hot)

DISC 2

Drip BBQ I Go Make It Make Sense I Like That Birthday Don’t Stop Dancin U Deserve Overly Trimm Partying & Drinking Jerry Curry (Love & Basketball) I Need (Where U From) [Bonus]



Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback