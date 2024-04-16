Future & Metro Boomin Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 16th, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Future & Metro Boomin have announced a tour they are calling the, “We Trust You” tour. the arena run kicks off on Tuesday, July 30 in Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center, with stops across North America in Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. The 27-date tour also features a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on Saturday, August 3.

The tour supports Future and Metro Boomin’s most recent collaborations, We Don’t Trust You which was released March 22, 2024 and We Still Don’t Trust You released this past Friday, April 12, 2024.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:

7/30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

7/31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

8/3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

8/4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

8/11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

8/17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

8/20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

8/22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8/23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

8/24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

8/27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

8/30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

8/31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

8/03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

8/04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

8/06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

8/07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8/09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena