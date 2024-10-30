Metro Boomin Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery, Victim Claims She Had An Abortion Due To Unwanted Pregnancy

Home News Sydney Cook October 30th, 2024 - 4:42 PM

Note: This article contains references to alleged sexual assault and abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

Metro Boomin, whose legal name is Leland Tyler Wayne, is facing a lawsuit from Vanessa LeMaistre, who alleges that he raped her in 2016, leading to an unwanted pregnancy that was ultimately terminated. LeMaistre submitted her complaint in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, October 29.

She is formally suing the musician for alleged battery, alleged sexual battery and three additional violations of California’s civil codes. Metro Boomin’s attorney has stated that he is denying the allegations.

In a lawsuit obtained by Pitchfork, Vanessa LeMaistre states that she met Metro Boomin in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the spring of 2016, shortly after the passing of her infant son. They engaged in numerous conversations about music and life, which led to them spending time together at Metro Boomin’s recording studio in California over the following months. The complaint notes that: “Ms. LeMaistre grew to feel safe and comfortable in Wayne’s presence and thought of him as a friend.”

In September 2016, during a studio visit, LeMaistre recounts that “she took half a Xanax, which she used to help get through difficult days and numb the pain and was given a shot of alcohol.” After consuming the alcohol, she states that she lost consciousness and when she regained it, “she woke up on a bed with Wayne on top of her.” She claims that she “lost consciousness again and woke up at some point later to Wayne performing oral sex on her.” She asserts that due to her incapacitation, she could not provide consent for the alleged sexual acts.

A few weeks following the alleged assault, LeMaistre discovered that she was pregnant. The lawsuit states, “Given the recent loss of her son and the traumatic cause of her pregnancy, Ms. LeMaistre knew that she could not continue the pregnancy and maintain any semblance of her declining mental health.” It continues, “Ms. LeMaistre had an abortion in November 2016.”

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, Metro Boomin’s attorney, Lawrence C. Hinkle II, asserted, “This is a pure shakedown. These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

LeMaistre’s legal team—Michael J. Willemin, Monica Hincken, Omar H. Bengali, and Robert J. Girard II—issued their own statement: “Metro Boomin has built a successful career with lyrics and social media that are not only offensive but also explicitly outline his intentions to harm women. These are more than mere words and it’s time for him to be held accountable for his manipulative tactics and unacceptable behavior.”

Additionally, Michael J. Willemin responded to Hinkle’s “shakedown” remark by stating, “Making defamatory remarks is not going to help Metro Boomin’s cause and we look forward to proving Ms. LeMaistre’s claims in court and ultimately before a jury.”