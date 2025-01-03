Young Thug Drops His First Verse Since Being Released From Jail Featuring on Lil Baby’s New Track “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber”

Home News Clare Gehlich January 3rd, 2025 - 7:54 PM

Young Thug has delivered his first verse since his release from jail earlier in 2024, appearing alongside Future on Lil Baby‘s new track, “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” from Baby’s latest album, Wham, released today (Jan. 3, 2025) through Quality Control Music, Motown, Glass Window Entertainment and Wolfpack. Produced by Wheezy and Juke Wong, Thug opens the song’s second verse, as noted by Pitchfork.

Clash ranked the album 8/10, with critic Robin Murray praising its cohesion and intensity, writing that the record “distils Lil Baby’s potency down to a thick, unrelenting elixir.” The album builds on Baby’s reputation for combining compelling production with selective effectiveness.

Lil Baby released the 15-track album Wham today, marking his first LP since 2022’s It’s Only Me. His fourth studio album, Wham includes collaborations with 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Rod Wave, Rylo Rodriguez and GloRilla. It also serves as the fourth and final installment of his Hard series, solidifying Baby’s place as one of hip-hop’s most consistent stars.

On “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” Thug reflects on his recent incarceration. He was arrested on racketeering and gang conspiracy charges in 2022 before being released from custody on Oct. 31, 2024, after pleading guilty. The length of his trial made it the longest in Georgia’s history.

On the song, Thug declares his return and acknowledges his jail stint: “I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real / I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Lil Baby announced the project early last month and promoted it with nationwide billboards reading “Whatever Wham Say Goes” — a nod to a Young Thug post.