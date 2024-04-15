The Weeknd Teams Up With Future & Metro Boomin For New Video “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 6:36 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for the music video “We Still Don’t Trust You” and as a whole, the video is great because each scene makes it feel like people are on the dancing floor and listening to the up beat music and dominate vocal performances. The whole song and video captures the beauty of vibrant jazz, pop and electronic music.

Future went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger “Jumpman” with Drake.

Metro Boomin has defined not only the sound but the direction of hip hop. Tallying tens of billions of streams, he impressively endures as the “Highest-Streaming Producer” in music. With dozens of smashes to his name including 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits as a lead artist, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum “Jumpman” by Drake and Future.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang