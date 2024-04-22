Future & Metro Boomin Join Forces On New Video “Drink N Dance”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 22nd, 2024 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Future and Metro Boomin collaborate on new music video “Drink N Dance.”

Following their two new collaborative releases “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust”, is their joint We Trust You Tour beginning in July stretching into early September.

The tour will begin in Kansas City, Missouri on July 30 and closes on September 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia. They will pass through Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Virginia, and other locations.

Future and Metro Boomin are scheduled to headline at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois on August 3 at Chicago Grant Park. Other artists headlining include SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182 and more.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena