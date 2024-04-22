Future & Metro Boomin Join Forces On New Video “Drink N Dance”

Future and Metro Boomin collaborate on new music video “Drink N Dance.”
Following their two new collaborative releases “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust”, is their joint We Trust You Tour beginning in July stretching into early September.
The tour will begin in Kansas City, Missouri on July 30 and closes on September 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia. They will pass through Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Virginia, and other locations.
Future and Metro Boomin are scheduled to headline at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois on August 3 at Chicago Grant Park. Other artists headlining include SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182 and more.
FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *
Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
