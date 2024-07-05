T.I. & Tiny File Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Home News Alana Overton July 5th, 2024 - 6:52 PM

T.I (Clifford Harris) and Tiny (Tameka Harris) have taken a decisive step in their ongoing legal battle by filing a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against them by an unnamed Air Force veteran. The high-profile couple, facing career-changing allegations, are seeking to clear their respective names and bring an end to the legal proceedings. The unnamed woman claims that in 2005, her drink was allegedly spiked by the pair in the VIP section of an undisclosed club in Los Angeles, California. This event, she claims, would lead to an alleged sexual assault at a hotel that same night.

The couple seeks to dismiss the entirety of this lawsuit by Rolling Stone, the couple are claiming full prejudice that Doe’s full claims have expired. While the ongoing and depth of this legal battle is negatively impactful to both T.I and Tiny’s careers, Jane Doe’s claims are set to be heard in front of a court on August 7 2024 in Los Angeles. As this case unfolds, T.I and Tiny hope to have the lawsuit dismissed and to restore their reputations. The court’s decision will be closely monitored, given the serious nature of the allegations and the high-profile status of the defendants. The outcome will likely have significant implications for all parties involved.