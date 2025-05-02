Quavo Releases New Single Featuring Takeoff “Dope Boy Phone”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 2nd, 2025 - 10:09 PM

Former Migos member Quavo recently released a single featuring rap star Takeoff with the song titled “Dope Boy Phone.” The release of the track follows the release of the rap star’s two other releases, “Trappa Rappa” and “Legends,” featuring Lil Baby. The tracks will be featured on Quavo’s upcoming album Satchmo.

Produced by Buddan Bless, “Dope Boy Phone” showcases Takepff’s signature rap style while following Quavo’s reflective lyrics. The song deals with the themes of street life and resilience, with Takeoff rapping,“Dope boy clone / Lookin’ for a dope boy loan / Lurkin’ in a dope boy zone, I f***ed around and found a dope boy phone.”

The release of the single shows Quavo’s dedication to preserving the late rap star Takeoff’s legacy. Quavo revealed in a 2023 interview that Takeoff had allegedly left behind 1,000 unreleased tracks, with the rapper emphasizing his desire to keep these works sacred and highlight the quality of Takeoff’s verses.

It is hard to put in perspective the amount of unreleased tracks Takeoff had and probably the amount of Migo fans that would love to listen to the late rapper’s tracks. The track is a continuation of their 2022 album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Apart from the single, Quavo will also be embarking on a tour through the Rocket Foundation, which was established to combat gun violence. “Dope Boy Phone” serves as a musical homage and testimony to the band between Quavo and Takeoff, offering fans a glimpse into the profound impact their collaboration left.





