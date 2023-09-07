Metro Boomin Shares Colorful New Video For “Calling”

Home News James Reed September 7th, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Today, Grammy award-nominated diamond-certified superstar producer Metro Boomin serves up the official music video for “Calling” (feat. Swae Lee, NAV, & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie). Watch the music video HERE.

The song is a fan-favorite from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture—which he Executive Produced. Stream Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture HERE.

Directed by Hidji Films, the visual include animation and live-action footage of these four hip-hop stars. “Calling” unites a quartet of styles and nations with Swae Lee from Inglewood on the West Coast, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie from Highbridge on the East Coast, NAV from Toronto, and Metro Boomin from St. Louis. The clip moves at a furious pace. It includes animated characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse such as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Even Swae Lee gets in on the action, hanging upside down like Spidey in one scene!

“Calling” is a homage to the spider-verse films. The song puts itself in the shoes of Spiderman himself with it’s lyrics. “I can hear you screamin’ out, callin’ me (callin’ me) It’s my fault, made you fall for me (fall) So, to save you, I’d give my all (my all) Just to save you, I’d give all of me (all of me)”. There is a hint of romance in the song, probably an allude to how the superhero never gets the girl. “When I ran into you, I didn’t plan on fallin’ in love Always there to wipe your tears, I hate to see you cry If you tell me to jump, I’ll ask you, ‘How high?’”. This song delivers a theme of honesty, even intimacy. “I know sometimes it be hard for me to tell the truth (tell the truth) But I go through any obstacle to get to you (to you)”.

The song picks up the pace after the second minute. A Boogie with da Hoodie sings about riches and having a broken heart. “I remember when it was diamonds Rose gold, how your diamonds dancin’?…The way I let you come into my life And take my heart away, it’s like a robbery”. The song ends with Swae Lee repeating the second verse.