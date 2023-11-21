Gucci Mane Shares Sharp New Single & Video “Cold” Featuring B.G.

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Artist Gucci Mane has returned with his latest collaboration “Cold” featuring New Orleans legend B.G. and super producer Mike WiLL Made-It. The single is accompanied by an official companion visual available for streaming now. “Cold” serves as the follow up to Mane’s recent album release Breath Of Fresh Air where the artist celebrated his album release not only with a sold out concert in Atlanta but being given his own “Gucci Mane Day” on October 17 in Atlanta. The event was presented by the Atlanta City Council.

As a whole, “Cold” is amazing by how each rap beats sizzles the air with catchy sounds while the rap performances by Maine and B.G. serenades the ears with stunning rap vibes. As for the music video, each scene shows both rappers performing the song outside and in the studio.

Currently boasting over 14 billion global streams and more than 3.7 billion official views on YouTube, Mane wrapped up 2022 with his latest New 1017 compilation So Icy Boyz: The Finaleees, which is available through Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. The 24 track collection features Mane being joined by some of the most recent members of The New 1017 roster including KATO2X, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, TLE Cinco, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz and OJ Da Juiceman.

