Hard Rock & Metal Shows Are Up 14% In 2025 Per Live Nation Data

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

According to consequence.net, hard rock and heavy metal are experiencing a resurgence as far as concerts are concerned, with Live Nation citing statistics showing significant growth in 2025. In a new post on its official Instagram account, Live Nation declared that “heavy rock and metal are bigger than ever in live music,” sharing key statistics highlighting the rise of these genres in the concert scene.

One slide on the post also states “heavy rock shows are up 14% this year,” while another highlights, “Metal is crashing the mainstream, now owning 13% of arena and stadium shows.” Bring Me the Horizon, Bad Omens, Pierce the Veil, Sleep Token, Ghost, Turnstile, and Falling in Reverse are all mentioned as the younger generation of bands who are leading the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

Meanwhile, veteran acts like Metallica, Korn, Deftones, Evanescence, Iron Maiden, System of a Down and others are praised for bringing fans to festivals and stadiums in large numbers. In sharing the data, Live Nation also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week at the age of 76: “The genre wouldn’t exist without the legends. Ozzy Osbourne, The Prince of Darkness, didn’t just front Black Sabbath, he changed music forever. His legacy will live on in every riff.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva