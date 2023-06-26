Falling In Reverse Releases Piano Ballad Cover To Papa Roach’s “Last Resort”

Home News Anya Kennelly June 26th, 2023 - 10:57 PM

According to Revolver, Falling In Reverse, a band coveted for their heavy rock melodies, has decided to switch up their usual harsh sound with a stunning ballad. They covered the song “Last Resort” by Papa Roach transforming it into a hauntingly beautiful ballad. The song heavily features the piano with magnificent violin moments and manages to showcase the singer’s voice in a new light letting fans get a glimpse of the inspiring range of the band. It was interesting to see the band go from the funky meshing of genres to a straightforward ballad, demonstrating their love and mastery of all different kinds of music.



They also released the song alongside an impressive video that features a singer on the piano playing in a crumbling and empty urban landscape. The classic original song “Last Resort” also has a more metal sound, they chose a song that everyone is familiar with and surprised their audience with a completely unexpected rendition. They truly pour their soul into the song and at moments that rock side comes out The line “No love for another” truly emphasizes that side of the band while remaining faithful to the ballad. They keep the essence of their voice while exploring how to expand their musical lens. To see them performing this summer check out the Upheaval Music Festival that takes place this upcoming July.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi