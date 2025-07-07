Evanescence & K.Flay Join Forces In New Video For “Fight Like A Girl’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

According to revolvermag.com, one month on from the release of Evanescence and K.Flay’s “Fight Like a Girl” single for the Ballerina soundtrack, both acts have reunited to deliver an action-packed video for their collaborative battle anthem. As a whole, the music video finds the pair performing the track in a much more cinematic fashion. Throughout the whole thing, the pair are singing and rapping in a fiery warehouse scene, while backed by a pyro-enflamed percussionist.

As previously reported, Evanescence and K.Flay initially delivered the tune back in June, just ahead of the cinematic release of Ballerina, which is the John Wick-adjacent action flick starring Ana de Armas. The lyric video dropped at the time and it included some high-kicking footage from the film, as well as the sight of Evanescence’s Amy Lee and K.Flay attacking the mic together on their song about “vengeance, resilience, and female empowerment.”

“Fight Like a Girl” was co-written between Lee, K.Flay, Dylan Eiland and Ballerina film composer Tyler Bates. The song is out now through Ballerina‘s official soundtrack release, which also includes Lee’s “Hand That Feeds” track with Halsey, a song those two had sung together in-concert in Hollywood, California last May.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock