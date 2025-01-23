Ceiling Panels Collapse and Fall Allegedly Knocking Out a Fan During Bad Omens’ Concert in Melbourne, Australia

Home News Will Close January 23rd, 2025 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

During Bad Omens’ concert in Melbourne, Australia, a series of ceiling panels collapsed and fell into the crowd, reportedly knocking out a fan and leaving another with injuries to her hands. The incident occurred at a packed venue, with the band performing to a lively audience when the incident occurred.

Witnesses described the ceiling tiles had given way which ultimately sent debris plummeting into the crowd. Initial reports suggest that one fan was struck by the falling panels rendering him unconscious. This prompted immediate concern from nearby concertgoers. Venue staff and attendees quickly responded, working together to clear the area and provide assistance to the injured individual.

The venue was temporarily thrown into disarray as the audience reacted to the unexpected danger. The band stopped their performance as security personnel and medical responders attended to the situation. The injured fan was carried out of the venue for medical attention, while others nearby were checked for injuries.

NME reports multiple witness statements detailing fans being carried out of the venue, bleeding in multiple areas and experiencing delirium.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the structural integrity of the venue and the reason that resulted in the collapse. It is unclear at this stage what caused the ceiling panels to fail, though some speculate that vibrations from the music or pre-existing structural issues could have played a role.

Concertgoers expressed shock and concern over the mishap, as such incidents are rare. The event raises questions about the safety protocols and maintenance standards of the venue. Despite the disruption, the band issued reassurances that safety was their top priority, and steps were being taken to support those affected. The venue management has yet to release an official statement addressing the collapse.

The news comes just days after the band was announced to be apart of the Rock Fest 2025 lineup.

