Fans Report Protestors Outside Ghost Concert In Atlanta

In 2018, a group of Christians gathered to host a prayer meeting in anticipation of Swedish rock band Ghost’s show in Midland, Texas. Nearly seven years later, it seems not much has changed. Fans at Ghost’s recent ritual in Atlanta, Georgia reported that a group of protestors were stationed outside of State Farm Arena where the band was set to play.

A fan posted a photo of a protestor that can be seen holding a banner that reads “Repent of your sins and believe the gospel of Jesus Christ” on Twitter/X. Other users said that the group shouted at them, followed attendees and distributed leaflets with religious messaging.

I saw them following people around legit harassing them :/ pic.twitter.com/EFl2dhFgI4 — Lou⛧ (@orgngrl) July 12, 2025

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has clarified multiple times in past interviews that the band is not Satanic and that their lyrics regarding the devil are merely symbolic, serving as opportunities to reflect on the human condition and existence as a whole.

In other news, the band just kicked off the North American leg of their ongoing Skeletour with a show in Baltimore, Maryland. The concert saw the band play two deep cuts from their sophomore album Infestissumam and their highly lauded debut Opus Eponymous. According to SetlistFM, they performed “Per Aspera ad Inferi” for the first time since 2019 as well as “Satan Prayer” for the first time in 5 years. The trek is in support of their sixth studio album Skeletá which marked the first record from the band to top the Billboard 200 chart at number one.

Papa V Perpetua has kept quite busy, from covering “Bohemian Rhapsody” in honor of Queen at the Polar Music Prize ceremony back in May to taking part in Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham with a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic “Bark At The Moon” solo track.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva