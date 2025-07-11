Bring Me The Horizon Drops 23 Track Album Lo-files

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat
The British rockers, Bring Me The Horizon, released a new album on July 11, 2025. Their new album, Lo-files, is a 23-track album which features their lo-fi reinterpretations from across their catalogue of music, according to an article by BlabberMouth. The new album was released via RCA/Sony.
The new album re-visits tracks from every era of the band’s career. Starting with their 2013 “Sempiternal” all the way through till their 2024 “Post Hunan: Nex Gen.” By re-visiting their past work, the band has transformed their past tracks into laid-back, atmospheric songs. The transformation occurred with some well-known names in the lo-fi world, which include Casiio and No Spirit, Lophiile, drxnk and more.
The frontman for the band, Oil Sykes, described the new album as music used for moments of quiet or creativity. “The original idea for our ‘go-to’ record was actually something more chill, a record you could put on while studying or zoning out,” said Sykes. ”It ended up way more chaotic than I originally intended. So I guess this is another attempt at creating something low key. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I’m working or feeling anxious, so I hope this record can do the same for others.” The band collaborated with producers that they know and love, who are also experienced in the lo-fi scenery. They first teased the new album on their social media on July 8. The tease was followed by the band confirming the details of the release the next day.
Lo-files Tracklist:
01. canyoufeelmy<3.tmpx feat. Casiio & No Spirit
02. (U)topia.drm feat. Iophiile
03. in_the_dark.ech feat. Kanisan
04. followU.bnd feat. Dimension 32
05. Darkside.verXx feat. Casiio & No Spirit
06. king_sl@yer.fmk feat. Mondo Loops
07. sL33pwalking.idl feat. Iophiile
08. drwn.vvv feat. Dimension 32
09. losT_404.nll feat. Drxnk
10. seenitallbefore_xx.arch feat. Kanisan
11. parasite.ev3 feat. Mondo Loops
12. med!cine.fbk feat. Iophiile
13. koolaid.xxo feat. Drxnk
14. d1g_it.core feat. HM Surf
15. DOOMED.errX feat. Drxnk
16. avalanche_.drft feat. Iophiile
17. 1DayTheOnlyButterfliesLeftWillBInurChestAsuMarchTowards UrDeath.finx feat. Drxnk
18. sTr4nG3r5.vsn0 feat. Dimension 32
19. 1×1.syncd feat. Iophiile
20. shadowm0ses.frq feat. Mondo Loops
21. m0th3r.tng feat. Drxnk
22. DiE4u.sysrsk feat. HM Surf
23. Throne.GOD feat. Casiio & No Spirit