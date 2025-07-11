Bring Me The Horizon Drops 23 Track Album Lo-files

Home News Leila DeJoui July 11th, 2025 - 11:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The British rockers, Bring Me The Horizon, released a new album on July 11, 2025. Their new album, Lo-files, is a 23-track album which features their lo-fi reinterpretations from across their catalogue of music, according to an article by BlabberMouth. The new album was released via RCA/Sony.

The new album re-visits tracks from every era of the band’s career. Starting with their 2013 “Sempiternal” all the way through till their 2024 “Post Hunan: Nex Gen.” By re-visiting their past work, the band has transformed their past tracks into laid-back, atmospheric songs. The transformation occurred with some well-known names in the lo-fi world, which include Casiio and No Spirit, Lophiile, drxnk and more.

The frontman for the band, Oil Sykes, described the new album as music used for moments of quiet or creativity. “The original idea for our ‘go-to’ record was actually something more chill, a record you could put on while studying or zoning out,” said Sykes. ”It ended up way more chaotic than I originally intended. So I guess this is another attempt at creating something low key. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I’m working or feeling anxious, so I hope this record can do the same for others.” The band collaborated with producers that they know and love, who are also experienced in the lo-fi scenery. They first teased the new album on their social media on July 8. The tease was followed by the band confirming the details of the release the next day.

Lo-files Tracklist:

01. canyoufeelmy<3.tmpx feat. Casiio & No Spirit

02. (U)topia.drm feat. Iophiile

03. in_the_dark.ech feat. Kanisan

04. followU.bnd feat. Dimension 32

05. Darkside.verXx feat. Casiio & No Spirit

06. king_sl@yer.fmk feat. Mondo Loops

07. sL33pwalking.idl feat. Iophiile

08. drwn.vvv feat. Dimension 32

09. losT_404.nll feat. Drxnk

10. seenitallbefore_xx.arch feat. Kanisan

11. parasite.ev3 feat. Mondo Loops

12. med!cine.fbk feat. Iophiile

13. koolaid.xxo feat. Drxnk

14. d1g_it.core feat. HM Surf

15. DOOMED.errX feat. Drxnk

16. avalanche_.drft feat. Iophiile

17. 1DayTheOnlyButterfliesLeftWillBInurChestAsuMarchTowards UrDeath.finx feat. Drxnk

18. sTr4nG3r5.vsn0 feat. Dimension 32

19. 1×1.syncd feat. Iophiile

20. shadowm0ses.frq feat. Mondo Loops

21. m0th3r.tng feat. Drxnk

22. DiE4u.sysrsk feat. HM Surf

23. Throne.GOD feat. Casiio & No Spirit