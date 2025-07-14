Nicko McBrain Announces First Performances Since Retiring From Iron Maiden Touring Schedule

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 1:17 PM

According to loudwire.com, Nicko McBrain has announced he will be playing a handful of shows throughout Florida this month with his Maiden cover band Titanium Tart. The artist will be joined by Rob Stokes on bass guitar, Eldad Kira on keyboards, Mike Rivera and Mitch Tanne on guitar and Paolo Velazquez on vocals. The upcoming tour will see Titanium Tart performing at venues in Sebastian, Pompano Beach, Sanford and Clearwater. For tickets and more information, click here.

McBrain announced his retirement from touring with Iron Maiden back in December with the conclusion of the band’s Future Past Tour. The drummer had a stroke back in January 2023 and returned to the stage four months later but he admitted his musical skills have not returned to their pre-stroke levels.

“It ain’t the old Nicko. It’s not the old one by a long shot,” McBrain confessed in 2024. “But at least it’s part of me. And my band, bless their hearts, Steve Harris and the rest of the guys turn around and say, ‘If you can’t do something in a song, we just won’t do that song. I kind of made my mind up when we got to North America and talked to the boys about it, mainly Steve and then the management,” the drummer told Chaoszine a few months later. “And everybody went, ‘Okay. If that’s what you wanna do, we understand,’ having my handicap, since my stroke and stuff like that.”

Titanium Tart Tour Dates

7/17 – Sebastian, FL – Capt Hiram’s

7/19 – Pompano Beach, FL – Piper’s Pub

7/25 – Sanford, FL – The Barn

7/26 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Road House