Vampire Weekend Covers System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey” During Recent Show In Vermont

Home News Skyy Rincon May 31st, 2025 - 1:40 AM

According to the PRP, indie rock icons Vampire Weekend spontaneously covered System Of A Down’s classic 2001 track “Chop Suey” during their recent show in Essex Junction, Vermont. The band has made it a point to cover multiple songs from other artists at the end of their sets and this particular round led them down the hard rock path with the New York-based, Ezra Koenig-fronted group also playing “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence and “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.

During Just Like Heaven festival earlier this month, the band covered “The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala, “Lisztomania” by Phoenix and “Wolf Like Me” by TV On The Radio. During a show last July, they also notably played Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” and The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.”

The band has been included on music festivals lineups all around the country including Boston Calling, Iron Blossom, Oceans Calling, Shaky Knees, Outside Lands and Soundside. They will be performing alongside other major names like The Killers, Weezer, Tyler The Creator, Jamie xx, Alabama Shakes, the aforementioned TV On The Radio, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Khruangbin and Tom Morello. Vampire Weekend will be on tour through much of the summer with their currently last scheduled performance for the year being at Maryland’s own Oceans Calling on September 27th. Special guests on the tour include Turnstiles and Geese.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister