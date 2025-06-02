Kali Uchis Seemingly Accuses Sleep Token Of Allegedly Using Payola & Doing Blackface In IG Post

Home News Leila DeJoui June 2nd, 2025 - 10:29 PM

The Latin and R&B singer, Kali Uchis, has claimed that the rock band, Sleep Token, has been using “blackface.” She had also accused the band of achieving the number one spot by essentially cheating their way there or not really deserving the spot. Recently, Uchis has begun to receive backlash for making these accusations. These accusations and slight digs at the band sparked from social media posts she had made, which has since been deleted.

See the Reddit Thread which shows the deleted posts.

On Uchis Instagram story, she posted a picture of the Billboard Artist 100 chart, which displays the top five artists and her being placed at number four. In the picture, she placed a white heart emoji over Sleep Token’s photo and name. Then, she made a second post which was about how she achieved her third Top 10-charting set and added a caption. “kuchis did that no payola/big commercial single/features/gimmicks required,” said Uchis in the caption. By the caption alone, it is obvious that she was throwing shady remarks at the other artists on the list.

According to an article by Loudwire, she made the remark about the band doing blackface when she replied to a comment on her post, which called Uchis petty for covering up Sleep Token in her previous post. “To be honest, I don’t feel comfortable posting of photo of someone in blackface,” said Uchis. “It really wasn’t deeper than that, doll.” Then she began getting backlash since she decided to comment on the band’s alleged use of blackface, but not the country singer Morgan Wallen for any of his racist behavior, which Uchis has since responded to. “I actually know nothing about either person,” said Uchis. “I just saw a photo that made me uncomfortable and I covered it.”