Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, Danny Carey & More Cover Judas Priest’s “Breaking The Law” At Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning Show

Isabella Bergamini July 5th, 2025 - 8:23 PM

Black Sabbath’s “Back To The Beginning” show is proving to be more than just a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, it is a celebration of rock music as a whole. The concert has given fans a chance to relive the glory days of rock through its multiple covers of famous songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s. This has been made most evident by the supergroup cover of Judas Priest’s iconic 1980 track, “Breaking the Law” from British Steel. The super lineup included Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, K.K. Downing of Judas Priest, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Adam Jones and Danny Carey of Tool. The group performed a total of three songs together. The first of which was Judas Priest’s “Breaking Law” which was followed by a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 track, “Flying High Again” from the Diary of a Madman album. For their last cover as a group, the supergroup performed Aerosmith’s 1975 track, “Walk This Way” from the Toys in the Attic album.

Prior to the supergroup mentioned above, another supergroup or rather super-trio took the stage. Drummers Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Danny Carey of Tool and Travis Barker of blink-182 took the stage for a drum-off during Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe.” Footage of the three can be viewed below. Lastly, after the incredible performances from two supergroups in a row, Pantera took their turn at lighting up the crowd. According to Metal Injection, the band played four songs, two of which were Black Sabbath covers. Pantera played “Cowboys From Hell” and “Walk” out of their own catalog. Then, they played Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” and “Electric Funeral.” Those who are looking to be a part of the action, but could not make it to the concert are in luck as the official “Back to the Beginning” show livestream is available for purchase now.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried