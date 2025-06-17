Tom Morello & B-Real Team Up On Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” During Defend LA Benefit Show

Home News Trent Tournour June 17th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Tom Morello is raging against the machine once again. This time, as yet another battle rages on in LA, this time over ICE’s mass deportation efforts in the City of Los Angeles under president Trump and the subsequent backlash and fever pitch protests the citizens of the city engaged in. Tom Morello, never one to shy away from a political statement, threw his weight behind these protests, this time, in the form of a benefit concert alongside Cypress Hill rapper B-Real.

The song serves a timely call to action against a government increasingly prone to overreach and baseless deportations. Tom Morello has served as legendary anti-establishment figure for over 35 years and his appearance at a protest action as galvanizing and attention-grabbing as these demonstrates both Morello’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice for all as well as the righteous and valiant cause of the protestors.

Los Angeles recently found itself under siege and ripped apart amidst a rising tide of random deportations in homes, schools, and businesses. The people of LA, never ones to shy away from a fight, responded in kind by taking to the streets in mass acts of peaceful protest. The police escalated things dramatically with tear gas, rubber bullets and other semi lethal forms of riot suppression. What followed was days of chaos and unrest which ended as armed marines occupied the city. Tom Morello and B-Real have clearly chosen to plant their flag on the right side of history. Only time will tell if voters and government officials will do the same.

Watch the video of the performance here: