Tool Cover Black Sabbath’s “Hand Of Doom” At Back To The Beginning Show

Isabella Bergamini July 5th, 2025 - 5:59 PM

Progressive rock band Tool joined the iconic Black Sabbath for their “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham, England. Tool performed a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Hand of Doom” which is a part of their 1970 album, Paranoid. “Hand of Doom” has played a significant role in Black Sabbath’s long history as it was a part of their second ever studio album. Additionally, Paranoid is home to some of the band’s most iconic hits including “Iron Man” and “War Pigs.” Still, Tool made it something of their own whilst performing with the heavy metal legends. According to the Consequence, Tool also went on to perform renditions of two of their own songs, “Forty Six & 2” and “Ænema.”

However, this was not Tool’s first appearance in the momentous concert as Tool’s drummer, Danny Carey performed earlier on the same day. Carey joined Mastodon for their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut” which is a part of the band’s 1972 album, Vol. 4. Carey also participated in a drum-off during “Symptom of the Universe,” a track from Black Sabbath’s 1975 album, Sabotage. Carey was joined by drummers Chad Smith (most notably known for his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Travis Barker (known for his work with Blink-182). The stacked cast of performers certainly gave the crowd a reason to scream their hearts out. Carey was also not the only Tool member to appear earlier as he was joined by Tool’s guitarist, Adam Jones for an all-star jam session of Black Sabbath’s “Breaking the Law” and “Snowblind.” The two were joined by other rock icons including Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing and Rudy Sarzo. Those who missed the iconic performance or simply want to relive it again can now purchase access to the official “Back to the Beginning” show livestream.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson