Slayer Covers Black Sabbath Deep Cut “Wicked World” Live At Back to the Beginning Concert

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Slayer was another band to take the stage at Black Sabbath’s final show, Back to the Beginning. During their set, they performed Black Sabbath’s deep cut song, “Wicked World” from Sabbath’s self-titled album. According to Stereogum, this song was originally the B-side to their song “Evil Woman”, which came out back in 1970. By picking a song that wasn’t necessarily a hit, Slayer showed their deep appreciation and knowledge of Black Sabbath. Slayer’s performance of “Wicked World” was unfiltered, gritty and intense, being one of the heaviest performances of the night. They embodied the song with their performance. Check out the legendary performance of Black Sabbath’s “Wicked World” from Slayer below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerrang! (@kerrangmagazine_)



Slayer wasn’t the only band to deliver a killer cover performance of a Black Sabbath song during Back to the Beginning. We had Metallica covering “Hole in the Sky” and “Johnny Blade”. Mastodon performed “Supernaut”. And, Tool took the stage with their rendition of “Hand Of Doom”, amongst other bands who paid tribute to Sabbath throughout the night. In addition to their performance of “Wicked World”, Slayer also performed “War Ensemble”, “Sound of Heaven”, “Raining Blood” and “Angel of Death”.

