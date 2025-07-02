Judas Priest Shares Cover of “War Pigs” Ahead of Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Home News Michelle Grisales July 2nd, 2025 - 3:55 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Judas Priest have released their own rendition of Black Sabbath’s 1970 anti-war classic “War Pigs.” Longtime friends and peers of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest have been walking onstage to the original version of the track during recent shows and now, in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne’s historic farewell, they’ve shared a full studio cover of the heavy metal anthem.

Stereogum reported that while Judas Priest are unlikely to attend the final concert due to their current tour schedule, the timing of the cover honors a moment in metal history. Ozzy’s last performance is expected to mark the final time all four members of Black Sabbath’s classic lineup will perform together.

In another major announcement, Sony Music Vision has revealed that a new documentary about Judas Priest is in production. Titled The Ballad of Judas Priest, the film will be co-directed by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, making his directorial debut, and acclaimed filmmaker Sam Dunn. The documentary, which will be a Banger Films production, will explore the band’s decades-long influence on the metal genre.

“While some may know Judas Priest for their huge hits that have shaped the heavy metal genre, there is so much more to their story,” Morello and Dunn said in a press release. “Tracing their incredible 50-year journey, this film will capture how Judas Priest both defined the sound and look of metal, but also made it a more inclusive place along the way.” The band is also gearing up for a fall North American tour with Alice Cooper, kicking off September 16th.