Billy Corgan Reunites With Melissa Auf Der Maur For Performance Of “The Everlasting Gaze” In Montreal

According to conseuence.net, during his Montréal stop of Billy Corgan and the Machines of God’s A Return to Zero Tour, Corgan brought out former Smashing Pumpkins touring bassist Melissa Auf der Maur to perform the ditty, “The Everlasting Gaze.” Maur’s entrance at Théâtre Beanfield was met with a loud applause from her hometown crowd.

Before playing the concert’s final song, the artist told a about her first encounter with Corgan: “Billy, do you remember the first words we ever exchanged, on July 23rd, 1991? I walk to the side of the stage, after you played ‘I Am One.’ And you were packing up your gear, and do you remember what I said?”

Maur adds; “I said, ‘On behalf of Montreal, Canada, I apologize for the broken beer bottle that was thrown at him, and I am Melissa from Montreal and I will follow you ‘til the end of time.’” Then, the duo ripped into “The Everlasting Gaze” to close out the show. Maur joined the Smashing Pumpkins in 1999 and remained with the band until their breakup in late 2000, performing at the band’s farewell show at Chicago’s Cabaret Metro. Before that, the artist was the bassist for Hole, including on 1994’s Celebrity Skin.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried