Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Karen O, Michael Stipe & More Perform During Patti Smith Tribute Concert In NYC

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 10:31 PM

Photo Credit: Stephan Hoffmeister

New York played a special role in honoring singer-songwriter Patti Smith in Carnegie Hall. They hosted the People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith tribute concert featuring several artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, Flea, Karen O, and a special appearance made by Johnny Depp according to NME.

The venue was packed with all types of celebrities honoring the punk rock icon for making so much influence while also paying homage to her spectacular career. The tribute featured numerous performances from many well-known artists who performed renditions of her songs or would read her poetry.

What really shocked people was the appearance of Johnny Depp as he was not set to perform on the roster but ended up performing “Dancing Barefoot” with Alison Mosshard from The Kills and Flea.

And finally to close out the spectacular event Patti Smith appeared performing “People Have The Power” with all the guests of the night joining her on stage. Despite her age, Patti seems to be doing well as she officially announced that as she will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of her studio album she will be doing tours across Europe, UK, and U.S.

It is beyond imaginable to see such an amazing community of artists to all come together to celebrate someone who has made such a prominent impact in the genre of punk rock. The concert itself was not only a celebration of Smith but of her artistry in both music and poetry.





