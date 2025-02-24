Pantera Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Amon Amarth

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 12:19 PM

Today, Pantera has announce their 2025 U.S. summer amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on July 15, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and wind its way through over two dozen cities before closing on September 13, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Support will be provided by Swedish heavy metal band Amon Amarth and an additional guest opener will be be announced on a later date. Ticket and VIP presales begin on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general on sale will happen on Friday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Featuring the classic members vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, Pantera’s latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The tour follows the band’s spring run of stadium shows with Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies as well as a very special UK performance as part of Black Sabbath’s and Ozzy Osbourne’s historic final show, alongside Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and other musical acts.

Pantera Tour Dates

4/19 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome #

4/24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre #

5/1 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium #

5/7 – Blacksburg, VA – Lane Stadium #

5/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field #

5/28 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium #

5/31 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium #

6/3 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium #

6/8 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium #

6/14 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium #

6/22 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium #

6/29 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High #

7/5 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

7/15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

7/17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

7/19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

7/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

7/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

7/25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

7/26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

7/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

7/29 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

7/31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

8/2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

8/3 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

8/6 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

8/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

8/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

8/23 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *

8/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

8/27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum *

8/29 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

8/31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

9/2 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

9/3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

9/5 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

9/6 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

9/8 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

9/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

9/11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Park *

9/13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

# = w/ Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies

* = w/ Amon Amarth

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz