Chappell Roan Calls On Record Labels To Provide Healthcare & Livable Wage To “Developing Artists” During Grammy Speech

Lauren Rettig February 2nd, 2025 - 7:08 PM

Chappell Roan just took the Grammy for Best New Artist and her speech left the audience, as well as presenter Trevor Noah, lost for words.

As Chappell walked onstage, she had one hand on her hat – stylized after medieval hennins – and one wrapped around her journal. She accepted the award from previous winner Victoria Monét and launched into a speech that addressed how the music industry profits off of their artists without ensuring that they are receiving livable wages and basic healthcare.

Brooklyn Vegan quoted Chappell on Twitter: “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.” This statement alone had many audience members – such as fellow Best New Artist nominee Benson Boone – jumping to their feet and applauding, showing their support.

Chappell rounded off her speech by looking directly at the camera and saying “Labels, we got you. But do you got us?” before picking up her award and walking offstage.

Chappell Roan has been making a name for herself ever since her debut album broke record after record and she began speaking out about how the industry and fans treat artists. Just last month Chappell made waves by claiming she would be more famous and still be touring if she were “[okay] wearing a muzzle.” This statement, as well as Chappell’s previous insights into the hardships of fame and its consequences, leads many to not be shocked by her speech, but rather inspired. Other artists in the audience were rendered speechless and empowered by Chappell’s words; there’s no doubt Chappell will continue to speak out about the industry’s mistreatment of artists in the future.