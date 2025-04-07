Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Covers Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” During Acoustic Solo Performance In Florida

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 1:09 PM

According to revolvermag.com, during an acoustic solo performance at SPOOKALA horror and pop culture convention, Slipknot‘s vocalist Corey Taylor surprised the audience with his stripped-down take of Chappell Roan’s signature dance song, “Pink Pony Club.”

The performance took place on April 5, at Tampa, Florida’s Expo Hall, where Taylor also performed solo acoustic versions of songs of Slipknot‘s “Spit It Out” and “Snuff,” Stone Sour’s “Taciturn” and “Bother”, as well as covers of songs from Violent Femmes, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters and other artists.

According to loudersound.com, Taylor performed Foo Fighters’s classic song, “Everlong,” Incubus ditty, “I Miss You,” Nine Inch Nails’ “Something I Can Never Have” and Violent Femme’s “Add It Up,” as well his well-loved cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado