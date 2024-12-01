Linkin Park’s New Album From Zero Debuts at Number One in 10 Countries

Home News Lily Meline December 1st, 2024 - 6:35 PM

Linkin Park’s comeback album, From Zero, has earned an honor many would consider well-deserved. Upon its release on November 15, the album debuted at number one on the music charts in ten different countries. Said countries, as reported by NME, are the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand. It never reached number one in the United States, though it did debut at number two, just below Ateez’s newest EP, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2.

From Zero’s success was particularly exciting for the band’s new lead vocalist, Emily Armstrong. Armstrong was given the arduous task of serving as a replacement for the band’s previous vocalist, Chester Bennington, whose passing in 2017 marked the seeming end for the band. Not only did Armstrong receive harsh criticism from fans of Linkin Park’s original lineup, but also from the brother and mother of Bennington, who felt “betrayed” upon learning the news of Armstrong’s hiring.

Seemingly, though, the streaming numbers of sales of From Zero have been quite the relief for Armstrong, and the band in general. On the topic, Armstrong is quoted as remarking, “This is so surreal… It’s my first Number One so I’m freaking out obviously.”

While the album would have received plenty of attention from curious fans regardless, it’s worth noting that the album’s fourth track, “Heavy is the Crown,” was recently showcased in the wildly popular Netflix show Arcane (2021-2024), further garnering attention to the project.