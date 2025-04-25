Linkin Park Unveil Powerful New Single “Unshatter”

Home News Steven April 25th, 2025 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

American rock band Linkin Park released a video for “Unshatter,” a new single off their upcoming deluxe edition of their 2024 comeback album From Zero. “Unshatter” is their second release for this album, following the release of “Up From the Bottom,” released in March. The singles, alongside “Let You Fade,” are the three tracks included in the deluxe version of From Zero, set for release on May 16th.

From Zero marked Linkin Park’s first album since 2017, ending the hiatus brought upon by the passing of original singer Chester Bennington. According to Consequence, co-singer Mike Shinoda stated that “Unshatter” was one of the band’s first songs made with new singer Emily Armstrong. “‘Unshatter’ was an early track we made while recording From Zero,” Shinoda said. “Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together.”

The band released a visualizer for “Unshatter” to their YouTube Channel.

The video contains abstract visuals of neon blue lights across a dark landscape set to the explosive single. The song harkens back to the classic gritty rock style of the band’s earlier works, with gritty guitar riffs and intense drumming. Mike Shinoda provides his fast-paced rap vocals he’s known for, with his verses providing build up for Armstrong’s booming vocals. Armstrong provides emotional intensity in her lyrics similar to her predecessor Chester Bennington, but with her own style. The song’s lyrics speak of broken promises and betrayed trust, discussing the desire to “unshatter” the singer’s vision of the future while ultimately accepting that they’ll “never ever put it back together.”

Linkin Park begins their From Zero World Tour on April 26th, touring across the US and the globe until November.