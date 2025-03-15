Chappell Roan Releases Confident Country Anthem “The Giver”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 15th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

After debuting the song with a performance on Saturday Night Live’s 50th season, Chappell Roan has officially begun her next chapter by finally releasing her song “The Giver” via Amusement/Island Records. “The Giver” is Roan’s first release since “Good Luck Babe”, which was met with massive success as it went 4x platinum in 2024 and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Giver” is different from Roan’s previous work. Instead of a pop hit, this song is a campy country song that utilizes the fiddle to enhance its twang. Not only is the song a well-done change in style for Roan, but it’s also upbeat, catchy and fun. The lyrics are domineering, unapologetic and confident while the instrumental is exciting and super danceable. “The Giver” makes you want to line dance in your cowboy boots!

It may seem unlike Roan to release a country song, but it makes a lot of sense when you consider her upbringing in Missouri. “I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

To promote the song, images of the “Pink Pony Club” singer portraying different jobs including a dentist, a lawyer, a plumber, a private investigator and a construction worker were released, indicative of the lyric that is this song’s hook “I get the job done.” Roan portrays these characters in the lyric video as well, which was inspired by call-to-order TV commercials from the 2000s. Watch the lyric video and listen to “The Giver” below:

But, if you aren’t a fan of the western sound presented on “The Giver”, don’t fear! Roan confirmed in an Apple Music Interview that she is not making complete genre switch with her second album. Roan states, “right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

On the other hand, if this song is your new anthem, you can purchase one or collect all five of the 7-inch limited edition vinyl records that were released of “The Giver.” Each vinyl has a photo of Roan as one of the occupations addressed prior in this article. Each 7-inch vinyl is on sale for $13.98 on Roan’s webstore for a limited time.