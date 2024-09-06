Cedric Bixler-Zavala Of The Mars Volta Criticizes New Linkin Park Vocalist Emily Armstrong Over Alleged Support Of Danny Masterson & Scientology Connection

Home News Lauren Rettig September 6th, 2024 - 5:03 PM

Linkin Park recently announced that they would be reuniting with a new vocalist following the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. With Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara being unveiled as the new vocalist, fans have voiced several differing opinions on Armstrong being the final choice. The most notable opinions come from Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Bixler-Zavala and Carnell-Bixler have called attention to Armstrong’s connections to the church of Scientology. Carnell-Bixler was one of the women who accused That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson of rape – he was found guilty last year, though not on her charge – and she and Bixler-Zavala also claim that Masterson and the church stalked, intimidated, and harassed them after making the allegations public. Armstrong was allegedly among those who showed up at Masterson’s arraignment in 2020.

“@linkinpark ‘s new lead singer is a hardcore Scientologist who supporting convicted rapist both in and out of court,” Carnell-Bixler posted to her Instagram story. “Emily Armstrong is a true believer of the Scientology cult/criminal organization that engages in human and child trafficking, child and elder abuse, the coverups of countless SAs on children and adults. Also is a true believer of LRH who said Homosexuals are sexual deviants on the same level as pedophiles and all homosexuals should be sent off to a leper colony. You can read all about Scientologists’ views on LGBT community in Science of Survival or Dianetics.”

A comment that Cedric Bixler-Zavala left on Dead Sara’s Instagram account has also been making its rounds across the Internet. It reads, “I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safe point me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can’t you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny ass is singing like an unsupervised child? Is it cuz you’re a born in scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH’s book dianetics? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.”

In another Instagram story, Carnell-Bixler mentioned the late Chester Bennington: “My husband toured with Soundgarden many times. I’ll never forget Chris Cornell telling a packed stadium that The Mars Volta was his favorite band. Chester Bennington and Linkin Park would always play At The Drive-In songs before going out on stage. Chester was a child SA survivor. Chester and Chris ha da beautiful bond and O’m told shared a common goal to fight human and child trafficking. Scientology is a human and child trafficking organization protected by a 501(c)3 granted under the Clinton Administration. Linkin Park just replaced Chester with a hardcore 2nd generation Scientologist. REST IN PEACE.”

Neither Armstrong nor Linkin Park has issued a response at this time.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt