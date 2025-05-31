Al Jardine of The Beach Boys Release New Song “My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir)” Featuring Neil Young

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 31st, 2025 - 1:35 PM

Al Jardine, one of the original members of The Beach Boys, has surprised fans by releasing new music after 15 years. His digital EP Islands In The Sun features a fresh set of songs that show off his songwriting talent and timeless voice. With four different tracks, the EP brings out feelings of summer and invites listeners to enjoy its warm and nostalgic sounds.

One of the notable songs on this EP is My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir), a touching duet with famous musician Neil Young. The song stands out for its soulful music and deep look into the complicated feelings when troops head off to serve far away. Originally conceived during work on Jardine’s 2010 album, “A Postcard from California,” it gains new layers thanks to Young’s singing, along with performances by David Crosby and Stephen Stills. Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds emotion by playing “Taps,” a classic military bugle call, making the story even more moving.

The whole EP gives off a feeling of easy happiness, with complex harmonies that show The Beach Boys’ lasting impact. The main song, “Islands In The Sun,” is like a sunny trip with Caribbean music styles. Jardine teams up with his son Matt and guest singer Bruce Johnston in this track to celebrate relaxing tropical getaways. They bring back the lively sounds similar to those of Harry Belafonte and Bob Marley.

“Highway 101 (Rosarita Beach Café)” turns a favorite childhood memory into an exciting and lively journey to the Mexican border, thanks to seasoned members of The Beach Boys’ tour band who mix old memories with new vibes. The EP wraps up with “Crumple Car,” a touching song aimed at highlighting the need to protect our oceans from pollution. This is beautifully expressed through detailed guitar picking and memorable whistling that sticks with listeners.

Along with releasing an EP, Jardine is getting ready for a summer tour with The Pet Sounds Band. This group features top musicians from Brian Wilson’s team. During the tour, fans can expect to hear popular Beach Boys songs and some tracks from their 1970s albums, as well as new material called “Islands In The Sun.” At age 82, Jardine continues to captivate audiences with his amazing talent and love for music, keeping the vibe of Endless Summer alive today. His EP release marks an exciting return to music and highlights his lasting status as a beloved icon known for harmonies and sunny tunes.