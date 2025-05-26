Neil Young Plays “My Boy” Live For First Time In 42 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 11:41 AM

According to nme.com, May 23, Neil Young performed a benefit gig at the Lakefield College School in Ontario, which marked his first full-length show of the year. During the concert, the artist performed several deep cuts that had not been played in front of a live audience in several years.

One of the highlights of Young‘s show was his performance of “My Boy’” for the first time since 1983. For the performance, the singer picked up the banjo for his loving and beautiful ode to his eldest son Zeke: “Why are you growin’ up so fast / My boy? / Oh, you’d better take your time / Why are you growin’ up so fast my son?”

Also during the performance, Young played “Love/Art Blues ” for the first time since 2008, as well as the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young deep cut “Name Of Love” for the first time in 11 years. Just hours before taking the stage, Young teased the live return of “My Boy”, sharing a blogpost on his Neil Young Archives site along with a picture of himself with his father and a young Zeke.

“Practicing for Lakefield, I was playing ‘My Boy,’ thinking about my own dad. I knew he must have heard this song. My dad was a great guy and Zeke is a wonderful son. I think ‘My Boy’ is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done.” said Young.